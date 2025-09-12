Charlie Kirk death: Florida Education Commissioner warns teachers about social media posts

Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas has warned teachers and school staff members to watch what they post on social media, specifically in the wake of the shooting death of political activist Charlie Kirk.

Commissioner Kamoutsas posted a copy of a letter he reportedly sent to Florida district superintendents on his X account.

"It has been brought to my attention that some Florida educators have posted despicable comments on social media regarding the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk," the letter read.

"These few are not a reflection of the great, high-quality teachers who make up the vast majority of Florida's educators. Nevertheless, I will be conducting an investigation of every educator who engages in this vile, sanctionable behavior."

In the letter, Commissioner Kamoutsas said superintendants and employees are held to a higher standard as public servants, citing ethical guidelines and displinary potential under Florida Statute.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said those "celebrating" Kirk's death were "disturbing." "Glad @StasiKamoutsas is bringing accountability."

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how many teachers may be under investigation. However, FOX 35 sister station, FOX 13 Tampa Bay, reported that some schools were looking into alleged social media posts, including at Starkey Elementary School in Pinellas County, Lakeland Institute for Learning in Polk County, Clay District Schools, and Lee County Schools.

Florida Education Association

What they're saying:

"Everyone deserves the right to be safe in their communities- whether that’s at home, in their schools or on college campuses. The union is here to support the rights of every educator across the state and we will not stand quiet while educators are tried in the court of public opinion instead of receiving the due process they deserve. Allowing threats and threatening those in our public school communities is counterproductive. As a union, we have always, and will always, stand for bringing people together. Now is the time to unite for safer, stronger communities for every American."