Charlie Crist holds first campaign event for governor's race in St. Petersburg

Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Crist began by telling the crowd that as governor, he will be pro-women and pro-African American — which he says DeSantis is not.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is expected to be making a stop in Central Florida. DeSantis will speak alongside other Republican candidates for the second day of his "Florida Free" tour in Geneva at 3 p.m. It's one of several planned stops around the state.