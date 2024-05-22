Charlie Colin, founding member of Train, dies at 58: Reports

article

Charlie Colin, one of the founding members of the band Train, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 58 years old.

Colin passed away after he slipped in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium, his mother told TMZ.

It is unclear when Colin fell, but he was not discovered until about five days ago, when his friends returned to the home, Colin’s mother added.

Colin was the bassist for Train and found the band alongside Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood.

