Changes to Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' attraction to be completed by summer

All changes for the Jungle Cruise attraction at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom will be completed this summer.

A new gift shop scene will be added to the ride. Disney says it will replace the "Trader Sam" scene that guests used to see before getting off at the dock.

"True to his reputation as the best merchant in the jungle, Trader Sam has found a way to convert the new Lost & Found location into something more profitable for the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd.," Disney Parks blog reports. "The Jungle Cruise appears to be going the route of all the best rides – ending with a gift shop!"

In California, the Jungle Cruise will reopen on July 16 at Disneyland.

Disney Parks Blog

(Courtesy: Disney Parks)

Back in January, FOX 35 News reported that the Jungle Cruise attraction would be getting a new storyline and other updates.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a number of changes will be made to the attraction to make it more inclusive and "less racially insensitive in its depiction of other cultures," including removing tribal caricatures and "negative depictions of native people."

Some have criticized the Jungle Cruise ride as being racist due to its depictions of indigenous people in various scenes, including "Trader Sam." Skippers on the boats often say the dark-skinned man, seen holding a shrunken head and wearing tribal and straw clothing, will trade you "two of his heads for one of yours."

