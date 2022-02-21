Central Florida's True Crime Files: Who killed Keran Stanislaus?

Keran Stanislaus survived a roadside bombing in Afghanistan but did not survive a shooting in Sanford, just a few miles from home.

"He served in the military, came out with a Purple Heart, and then come and get shot down in the streets," said his mom Debra Jones.

His sister remembers her brother.

"He was just a beautiful soul; you know he didn’t take any nonsense especially when it comes to his family and friends."

That’s what may have led to his murder.

Keran’s sister remembers their last phone call. It was on April 18, 2013. Keran was on his way to his wife’s relative. There was some sort of dispute going on. Depending on who you talk to, the reason behind the dispute varies.

"We were talking about it and I was like you know, ‘just leave it alone,’" she recalled. "It’s just chaos, facebook back and forth type of thing."

"Another theory was that one of the males owed him money," said Sgt. Matthew Walker with Sanford Police Major Crimes.

The argument ended in gunfire. Stanislaus was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Doctor came down and said you know we tried to save his life, but unfortunately he passed away. It was like one of the worst moments of my life," said Jones.

Sanford police officers interviewed everyone on the scene.

"They were not cooperative, they gave varying stories that perjured themselves," said Sgt. Walker.

Sanford Police sent the charges to the State Attorney’s Office. It did not pursue the case. In a statement to FOX 35, a spokesperson said every complaint undergoes a careful review to determine if the case can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

The spokesperson added, "When that process finds the required evidence is not sufficient, prosecutors are ethically and legally obligated not to pursue prosecution of the defendant."

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.