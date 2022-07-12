Central Florida to get another round of heat and storms on Tuesday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 95 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Not much change locally compared to Monday. Temps warming into the 90s with ease and rain chances return primarily after 2 p.m. An earlier arrival of the rain could be the case over the northwest counties, closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning remain the main weather hazards in some of the stronger afternoon storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the attractions on this Tuesday looks hot! Highs near 94, sunshine dominates until clouds increase for the PM hours. Rain chances will be rising mainly after 2 p.m. with heavy rain and lightning the marquee threats in the stronger storms.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Some of the heavier downpours will be capable of producing 1-3" or rain in a short amount of time.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Mostly sunny skies prevail in the morning and early afternoon hours. Surf is in the 1-2' range. The rip current risk is moderate – make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. Temperatures will reach the low-90s today thanks to a southwesterly flow. Storms are on the rise this afternoon/evening.

LOOKING AHEAD:

We're in the throes of rainy season and that means daily showers and storms. Coverage will bounce around day to day. Daily temps remain warm and steamy with typical 90s during the day, warm-steamy 70s overnight.

In the tropics we're watching an area in the northern Gulf for development over the next 5 days. Chances stand near 30% during this time.