Central Florida store sells winning million-dollar Powerball lottery ticket

A lucky lottery player in Florida is now a million dollars richer after matching the five white balls in Monday night's Powerball drawing.

The Florida Lottery said the winning numbers were 2-27-31-44-64 and red Powerball 18.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K located at 1515 N Main Street in Gainesville.

No one matched all six numbers, causing the jackpot to increase to $49 million. It has a cash value of $22.2 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18.