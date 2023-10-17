Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida store sells winning million-dollar Powerball lottery ticket

By FOX 35 News Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A lucky lottery player in Florida is now a million dollars richer after matching the five white balls in Monday night's Powerball drawing.

The Florida Lottery said the winning numbers were 2-27-31-44-64 and red Powerball 18.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K located at 1515 N Main Street in Gainesville. 

No one matched all six numbers, causing the jackpot to increase to $49 million. It has a cash value of $22.2 million. 

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18. 