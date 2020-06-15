Central Florida restaurant closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

Aunt Catfish's on the River, a seafood restaurant in Port Orange, announced on Monday that they are closing down for at least four days after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

They posted on Facebook that the employee notified them of the positive results on Sunday evening. They will close temporarily so that every restaurant employee can get tested on Tuesday. They anticipate a 72-hour turnaround for results.

The current plan is reportedly to open on Friday, June 19 at 11:#0 a.m. with all employees that have tested negative for the virus.

In the meantime, the restaurant said that additional cleaning will be done at the restaurant to ensure it is a safe and clean space.

A restaurant in Altamonte Springs has also closed down temporarily because of coronavirus. The owner of Kiwi's Pub & Grill said that they closed down after he learned that a customer tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, several employees are now showing symptoms. One employee even tested positive for COVID-19.

Florida businesses, including restaurants, are not required to report if its employees test positive for coronavirus and they do not have to shut down either, according to several health officials in the state. However, they do recommend that any kind of business that identifies a staff member as positive for coronavirus reaches out to the health department.

