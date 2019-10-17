Central Florida pastor, radio personality accused of child rape released on bond

article

A Central Florida pastor and radio personality accused of sexual battery on a child has bonded out of jail.

Bryan Fulwider is charged with 30 counts of sexual battery of a minor. A judge set his bond at $700,000 last week.

RELATED: Orlando radio personality Rev. Bryan Fulwider charged with sexual battery of minor

Fulwider is accused of raping a teenage girl from 2005 to 2010. He was taken into custody in Altamonte Springs on Oct. 2.

Fulwider, an ordained minister, has served as a local church Pastor for more than 30 years in both the United Methodist Church and the United Church of Christ. He also served at the historic First Congregational Church of Winter Park for 13 years. Fulwider is a chairperson of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida.

In 2012, Fulwider and two of his friends founded a weekly radio show called "Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise Guys" which has been airing on Orlando's NPR affiliate, 90.7 WMFE, ever since.