Central Florida mass fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 20 years in prison, officials say

The Brief A Central Florida fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Officials say Jazzmeen Underdue Montanez is the highest-ranking member of a drug-trafficking organization that trafficked fentanyl mixed with xylazine and cocaine. Records show Montanez pled guilty to conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl 28 grams or more.



A Central Florida fentanyl dealer who has supplied several other drug trafficking organizations has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Officials say Jazzmeen Underdue Montanez is the highest-ranking member of a drug-trafficking organization that trafficked fentanyl mixed with xylazine and cocaine.

Over the course of an investigation, law enforcement said they obtained more than 20 grams of fentanyl from various members of the organization and seized 500 grams of fentanyl from a traffic stop — enough to kill 260,000 Floridians — which coincided with communications with the defendant.

Records show Montanez pled guilty to conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl 28 grams or more.

"Fentanyl is the deadliest drug we’ve ever faced as a state — when combined with xylazine, it is even more lethal," said Attorney General James Uthmeier. "Due to the vigilance and dedication of our law enforcement partners, Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Jenniza Rosado secured a 20-year prison sentence, and I thank Rosado for bringing justice in this case."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: