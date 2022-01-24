Central Florida law enforcement leaders react to NYPD officer shootings: 'We stand in grief'

article

Tributes are pouring in on social media for two NYPD officers shot in the line of duty.

Police officer Jason Rivera, 22, was fatally shot while responding to an argument between a woman and her adult son in Harlem. Another officer injured in the shooting is still "fighting for his life," according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. The wounded officer has been identified as 27-year-old Wilbert Mora.

There will be a funeral service to honor the life of Officer Rivera on Thursday and Friday, according to the Police Benevolent Association.

Law enforcement leaders in Central Florida are sending "thoughts and prayers" to the officers' family, friends, and fellow officers.

"This is a reminder of the inherent risks of our profession & the most important task officers have, to return safely home after each shift. I pray each night for our officers’ well-being and safety," Chief Orlando Rolón said in a tweet.

