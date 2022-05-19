Central Florida heatwave continues with afternoon storms on the way

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 72 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Hot temps return to the area with area highs inland heading for the lower-mid 90s, close to 90 along the beaches. Could be a few very isolated storms around after 3 p.m. with chances in the 20% range. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will accompany some of the stronger storms. Storms could last until after 10 p.m. before diminishing.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid will be the rule out at the theme parks and attractions. A few isolated showers or storms possible after 3-4 p.m. It's important to remember that sunscreen, save the hassle of a sunburn! Stay safe!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It's a GREAT looking beach day. Plenty of sun and dry conditions. A moderate rip current threat remains in play at all beaches.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Hot and humid weather will be the primary headline as we course into late week. While a few rain opportunities will exist, most locations will remain on the dry side. Daily high temps will repeatedly

hit near record levels, mid-90s a common theme inland, cooler along the coast.

Rain chances will sharply rise Friday and through the weekend as tropical moisture invades from the South. Heavy rain possible Friday and Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will begin cooling down with the increase in moisture.