Central Florida family calls for manslaughter case to be moved out of Orange County

The Brief The family of Carlos Perez, 32, who was shot and killed in Winter Garden, is calling for the case to be moved to a different county. The family is accusing the State Attorney Monique Worrell of letting the alleged killer off easy with a 20-year-plea deal. Following backlash from the family and Florida's Attorney General, the plea deal was officially thrown out of court on Friday, May 15.



After an accused murderer was offered a 20-year plea deal by Orange County prosecutors, the family of the man who died wants the case moved to a different county.

This decision comes after Savion Lambert was given a plea deal – in which he'll spend 20 years behind bars – for the murder of Carlos Perez, 32.

After Perez's family argued against the plea, Lambert withdrew his guilty plea.

But, Perez's family wants the case out of Orange/Osceola County State Attorney Monique Worrell's hands.

Who is Carlos Perez?

Carlos Perez was just 32 years old when he was shot and killed in Winter Garden in 2024.

Investigators said Savion Lambert pulled the trigger and tried to cover up the shooting.

"If he was a friend and it was an accident, why didn't he (Lambert) stay? Why didn't he call for help? Why didn't he take him to the hospital himself?" Daliana Perez, Carlos’ sister, questioned.

The plea deal

Lambert's charges were reduced from second-degree murder to manslaughter, and he was offered a plea deal that would require him to serve 20 years.

State Attorney Monique Worrell – Osceola and Orange counties – said in a statement that the 20-plea decision was not offered through her office, but "through a plea to the bench."

State Attorney Monique Worrell defends deal

What they're saying:

The Perez family said they were never consulted about that deal and it quickly reached the state level.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier weighed in publicly via a video that was posted on X:

"A deal the victim's family opposes that will result in Lambert spending 20 years in prison. That’s not enough. There must be legitimate accountability."

State Attorney Monique Worrell defended the agreement, maintaining that the 20-year sentence held Lambert accountable "beyond what the sentencing scoresheet required because the facts of the case and the interests of public safety demanded."

Lambert seeks new representation

Inside the courtroom on Friday, May 15, the plea deal was completely thrown out.

Lambert himself spoke out, telling the judge he wanted a new defense attorney.



"When the plea was first presented to me, I turned it down several times but was pressured and repeatedly told this was the best option for me," Lambert stated. "My concern is that I do not feel I was given enough time, information, or confidence to make such a serious decision."

The fight to move the case

While the plea deal is a win for Carlos Perez’s loved ones, they say they no longer want Monique Worrell's office handling it.



"Our lives are not the same anymore, and I want this case removed out of Orange County," Daliana said. "To me, this is all a nightmare."



The family is actively pushing to have the entire case transferred to a different county.

What's next:

There will be a hearing on June 1st at 10:00 a.m., where the judge will determine who will take over as Lambert's new defense counsel and map out the next steps for the case.