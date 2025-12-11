Central Florida Expressway Authority to decide on $218M project to expand SR-408
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Central Florida Expressway Authority is set to meet Thursday to decide on a $218 million project that would ease traffic in downtown Orlando by expanding State Road 408 near Camping World Stadium.
The proposal includes the addition of an extra eastbound lane and upgrades to interchanges and on and off ramps.
The new eastbound lane would be added to a stretch of SR-408 between Interstate 4 and Orange Blossom Trail and modernized toll readers would be installed, according to the project documents. Work would also include a SR-408/Tampa Avenue interchange.
The expressway authority board will vote on whether to award the project to Hubbard Construction Company, which was one of four companies to make a bid. The other companies that submitted bids were SEMA Construction, Inc. ($221 million), Prince Contracting, LLC ($256 million) and The Middlesex Corporation ($259 million).
If the contract is approved at Thursday’s meeting, construction could begin as soon as January. The project is expected to be completed in 2029.
The meeting will be held at the Central Florida Expressway Authority headquarters at 9 a.m.
The Source: This article was written with information sourced from the Central Florida Expressway Authority.