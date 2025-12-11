Central Florida Expressway Authority to decide on $218M project to expand SR-408

The Brief Central Florida Expressway Authority to decide on a $218 million project that would include the expansion of State Road 408 near Camping World stadium. The proposal would include an extra eastbound lane, upgrades to interchanges and modernized toll readers. The expressway authority is considering a bid by Hubbard Construction Company. If approved, work could begin in January.



The Central Florida Expressway Authority is set to meet Thursday to decide on a $218 million project that would ease traffic in downtown Orlando by expanding State Road 408 near Camping World Stadium.

The proposal includes the addition of an extra eastbound lane and upgrades to interchanges and on and off ramps.

The new eastbound lane would be added to a stretch of SR-408 between Interstate 4 and Orange Blossom Trail and modernized toll readers would be installed, according to the project documents. Work would also include a SR-408/Tampa Avenue interchange.

The expressway authority board will vote on whether to award the project to Hubbard Construction Company, which was one of four companies to make a bid. The other companies that submitted bids were SEMA Construction, Inc. ($221 million), Prince Contracting, LLC ($256 million) and The Middlesex Corporation ($259 million).

If the contract is approved at Thursday’s meeting, construction could begin as soon as January. The project is expected to be completed in 2029.

The meeting will be held at the Central Florida Expressway Authority headquarters at 9 a.m.