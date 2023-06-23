Central Florida cruise ship catches fire amid stormy weather, officials say

The Victory Casino cruise ship in Brevard County caught fire amid stormy weather Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Cape Canaveral Fire received a call about the stack fire aboard the ship as it was heading to shore due to weather.

The fire was reportedly out when the ship docked. Passengers were evacuated off the ship as firefighters boarded.

Crews, however, found no signs of damage. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Victory Casino Cruises took to social media Thursday to share a message from Captain Tim regarding the fire.

The captain said the ship did not undergo any damage and said stack fires are "not uncommon in the industry."

"It is an occurrence that is quickly and safely handled by shutting down the engine," the statement read. "This takes away the heat source and immediately extinguishes the fire. At no time were the passengers and crew in any danger. The crew responded and handled the situation in an expert manner."

Officials said no one was hurt in the fire. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.