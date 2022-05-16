The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking an interesting weather week ahead. Central Florida could see record heat this week, and with a tropical moisture increase, it might mean the start of the rainy season.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tonight’s forecast low: 91 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 71 degrees

Main weather concerns: Hot temperatures return to the area with area highs inland heading for the lower-90s, close to 90 along the beaches. There could be a few very isolated storms around after 3 p.m. with chances in the 20% range. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will accompany some of the stronger storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid will be the rule out at the theme parks and attractions. A few isolated showers or storms are possible after 3 p.m.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It's a GREAT looking beach day. Plenty of sun and dry conditions. A moderate rip current threat remains in play so heed the advice of our local lifeguard teams – they know all about the risks.



LOOKING AHEAD: Hot and humid weather will be in play all week long. In fact, record temperatures will be possible by midweek, with mid-90s a common theme. As of right now, the mid-90s are totally in reach with record levels a degree or two shy.

As we get closer to late week, tropical moisture will invade from deep in the Caribbean. Rain chances will respond in an upward climb. Locally heavy rain will be possible during this time.