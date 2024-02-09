Central Florida businesses prepare for Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is Sunday in Las Vegas.

Restaurants and bars in Central Florida are getting ready to host crowds of fans and one company in Brevard County will have its product showcased to more than 100 million people.

Arooga's Sportsbar in Winter Park hosts a group of 49ers fans for each game. The "Niner Empire Orlando Chapter" will be out in full force for the Super Bowl.

Hayley Wedlock, Arooga's general manager, said she expects a crowd between 600 and 700 people for the game with a capacity of standing room only.

"We’ve got every staff member you could think of on deck," Wedlock said. "We’re ready for the business though. We love this stuff. We’ve waited for it all year long."

Wedlock said Chiefs fans are welcome at Arooga's but would likely be vastly outnumbered.

Chiefs fans will instead fill up Frida's Mexican Grill in Longwood. Oswaldo Orlanzzini, Frida's owner, moved to central Florida from Kansas City. Some of his staff is from K.C.

Orlanzzini said the restaurant will offer Chiefs fans a taste of home for the Super Bowl.

"We’re Chiefs fans," Orlanzzini said. "We ordered some Gates BBQ. All the people from Missouri—Kansas City—should know. They know about it."

Before the game even begins, The Highland Mint in Brevard County will have its flip coin broadcast across the world. This is the company's 31st Super Bowl, and its coin will determine which team gets the ball first.

Vince Bohbot, The Highland Mint executive vice president, said each of the company's roughly 150 employees contributes to the final product.

"A great honor top to bottom from ownership all the way down everybody takes pride in this," Bohbot said.

The company mints all of the NFL's game coins. The company makes 10,000 Super Bowl coins. The first 100 are reserved for the NFL. The rest of the coins are available for purchase.