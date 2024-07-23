Central Florida bikers honor Deltona father killed in motorcycle crash

The Central Florida motorcycle community held a remembrance ride for the Deltona father, who was killed while riding his bike.

The community gathered to remember 44-year-old Anthony Boodoo on Tuesday, just one day after he was hit and killed by a car while riding on his motorcycle.

Bikers rode from Orlando to Deltona to honor and remember Boodoo. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says Boodoo had just turned onto Haulover off Surf Drive when he was hit by a car just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

"Everyone here is about riding bikes. We all love the same thing," said one biker. "Unfortunately, we lost a great bro."Boodoo was a husband and father of six children. His family and biker community say he will be deeply missed. He’ll be remembered as the mechanic who always brought the motorcycle community together and lived his life to the fullest."

He created a big fan base. He wanted everyone to be together and get along," said another biker.

Investigators are now working to determine who was at fault for the deadly crash.