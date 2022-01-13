Center for Covid Control to 'pause' testing nationwide after Washington location shut down

The Center for Covid Control announced it is "pausing operations" at all of its 300 testing locations until Jan. 22 after widespread reports of consumer complaints and allegations of fake tests.

On Wednesday, FOX 13 News reported that the Better Business Bureau was investigating the Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company that is being inundated with negative reviews and complaints. The Washington Attorney General received at least two complaints.

Some of the complaints on the BBB's website accuse the company of scamming customers. Many of them say they've not received test results.

On Wednesday, the city of Lakewood shut down one of the center's testing sites after investigators found that it was operating without a business license.

"The Washington State Department of Health and the Office of the Attorney General are both aware of national interest in the business," the city wrote in a press release. "The City has no present knowledge of impropriety at this location beyond operation without a business license."

Three testing sites in Massachusetts were ordered to shut down for performing tests "without the required state approvals," according to USA Today.

Later Thursday, the Center for Covid Control announced it was pausing further testing at all locations from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22.

"We’ve made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality," said CCC founder and CEO Aleya Siyaj.

CCC said it would use the time "for additional staff training in sample collection and handling, a refocus on customer service and communication practices, and ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines."

The company operates nearly a dozen testing sites in Washington state and 300 in the country.

CCC also cited the omicron variant as a "key contributing factor" to challenges faced by its 3,000 frontline workers.

"For this, we truly apologize and are committed to resolve these recent customer inconveniences and loss of confidence," said Siyaj.

Complaints across America

In Oregon, one family raised a red flag about a testing site in the Portland area. They told KOIN-TV that the whole experience "seemed a bit sketchy." They said they were told to put their PCR tests into a bin that resembled a garbage bin. Their tests came back negative except for one that never returned a result. To be safe, they were tested again and found out that they were positive.

Another family in Florida told WINK-TV that they received their test results will still waiting in line to be tested.

KOIN also reports that the Department of Justice has opened a civil investigation into the company.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General said there has been an increase in COVID-19 fraud complaints including many related to testing.

"We are seeing fraudulent activity around testing. It could be random pop-up sites, and it could be at-home test kits," Yvonne Gamble, the office’s acting director of communications, told USA Today. "Be vigilant. Be careful. Be mindful, and make sure whoever you are dealing with is an authorized provider and a place that you can trust."

