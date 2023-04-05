Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is in Central Florida: Where you can see him on Wednesday

article

The mayor of Flavortown is making a stop in Central Florida on Wednesday!

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be in Winter Park at his restaurant Chicken Guy! to celebrate its spring menu. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday to all the Chicken Guy! fans.

"Our Founding Feathers, Guy Fieri & Robert Earl, will be visiting Chicken Guy - Winter Park TOMORROW! Join us tomorrow during lunch to see the legend Guy Fieri and savor the flavor!"

Some of the new seasonal items include a Huckleberry shake!

The Winter Park location opened in 2021 following the success of its Disney Springs location that opened three years prior. The restaurant serves a variety of chicken combo meals, signature sandwiches, and salad bowls. There are also sides such as fried pickle chips, Chicken Guy fries and Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese to accompany your meal.

One of the favorites among fans are the 22 house-made dipping sauces created by Chef Guy to enjoy with your meal, including Curry Mayo, Garlic Parmesan, Wasabi Honey, Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ, and Chipotle Ranch.



