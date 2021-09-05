'Celebration for a princess': Family, friends say goodbye to 4-year-old gunned down in Tampa

On Saturday, a horse-drawn carriage led a small casket carrying the body of 4-year-old Suni Bell to her final resting place.

"It was a celebration. It was a celebration for a princess and we needed that," shared Lashaun Tims with 813 Stop the Violence.

Bell died after being struck by a bullet as she rode in a car with her mother on Hillsborough Avenue.

"We need some help because our city is in trouble, because still, we have no justice for Suni, and Suni was 4 years old," Tims explained.

It’s been two weeks since the shooting and police have yet to make an arrest.

Tims pleaded, "Please, if you see something, say something, please."

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $9,500 reward

"We’re still out here fighting for justice," stated Antonio Gunn. "We want peace. We want answers, but at this time the family is still grieving."

The family is asking for the community’s support at this time.

"They just ask that you please keep them in your prayers, they ask that you keep this family, lift it up, her brothers her sisters, her mom, her dad, her grandparents," Gunn stated.

As family and friends say goodbye to a little girl taken too soon, they hope for an arrest to bring them some sense of closure.

