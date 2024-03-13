Celebrating St. Patrick's Day? Here are the festivities happening this year

As the streets fill with shamrocks and rainbows this weekend, Central Florida is kicking off the celebrations starting this Friday.

Boxi Park in Lake Nona will be starting their festivities on Friday from 1 p.m. through 11 p.m., offering a variety of entertainment, music and drinks.

ICEBAR Orlando will also begin the holiday on Friday with their St. Patrick's Day party running from 5 p.m. through 11 p.m., offering signature cocktails, drink specials and live music.

The Hamlin Town Center in the Horizon West community will be hosting a block party and admission is free. There will be bagpipe performances, Irish dancers, food, and more. The event runs from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Icon Park in Orlando will be carrying out its St. Patrick's Day tradition with its annual bar crawl. Guests are invited to drink around the 20-acre entertainment destination and end their night with a free ride on The Wheel which will be lit up green in true St. Patrick's Day style.

Fiddler's Green Irish Pub in Winter Park will be opening at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day with live entertainment throughout the day, including Celtic Pulse step dancers, Bagpiper Jamie Kelly, and more!

Tactical Brewing Company in Baldwin Park will be hosting The Green Fling on Sunday. The event will shut down New Broad Street and will feature a curated food truck lineup provided by Orlando Parking Lot Party, live music, vendors, beer releases, and a special dodgeball-style green water balloon tournament emceed by Brenda from Bithlo. Teams of five who want to show off their dodgeball skills can register for $25.