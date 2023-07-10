7-Eleven offers free slurpees, discounted food for their 96th birthday: Here's what you need to know

article

With summer heating up, it is the perfect time to grab free slurpees at 7-Eleven for a limited time.

Tuesday marks 7-Eleven's 96th birthday and to celebrate, these convenience stores will be giving away a free small slurpee to customers.

Along with a free slurpee there are other perks to this celebration.

If you are a "7REWARDS" member you can get exclusive deals like an extra free slurpee before 7/11, and $1 foods and snacks!

To get these deals you have to download the "7REWARDS", or "Speedy Rewards" app.

You can redeem these treats at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.