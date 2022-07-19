CDC to release new COVID-19 guidance for cruise industry
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to list new recommendations for the cruise industry in terms of COVID-19 testing and vaccination protocols.
The CDC says new COVID recommendations for cruise ships will be coming out as early as Wednesday and it could mean companies could set their own rules.
This comes as the CDC is ending a voluntary COVID-19 reporting program for the cruise industry. The program required participating cruise lines to report the vaccination status for each ship, including all passengers and crew members.
Now, cruise lines will be able to make their own vaccination and testing decisions.
The CDC said travelers have access to recommendations that allow them to make informed decisions about cruise ship travel. It still advises that you not cruise if:
- You are sick with COVID-19.
- You tested positive for COVID-19 less than 5 days ago (day 0 is the day your symptoms started or the day your positive test sample was taken if you had no symptoms).
- You had close contact with a person with COVID-19 in the past 5 days and are recommended to quarantine. Get tested at least 5 days after your last close contact. Make sure your test result is negative, and you remain without symptoms before traveling. Properly wear a well-fitting mask when you are around others through day 10. If you are unable to wear a mask, you should not travel during this time.
The cruise industry was dealt a huge blow after it was shut down for more than a year because of the pandemic. Sailing resumed in the summer of last year.