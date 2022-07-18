CDC ends COVID-19 reporting program for cruise industry
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending a voluntary COVID-19 reporting program for the cruise industry.
"New guidance for cruise ships to mitigate and manage COVID-19 transmission will be available in the coming days," the federal agency posted on its website on Monday.
It signals the end of the color-coding system by which cruise lines screened passengers and staff for coronavirus. The CDC said travelers with COVID-19 outbreak concerns should contact individual cruise lines.
"The previous color-coding system under CDC’s COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships depended upon each cruise line having the same COVID-19 screening testing standards, which may now vary among cruise lines," the agency said.
The cruise industry was dealt a huge blow after it was shut down for over a year due to the pandemic. Sailing resumed in the summer of 2021.
The CDC said travelers have access to recommendations that allow them to make informed decisions about cruise ship travel. It still advises that you not cruise if:
- You are sick with COVID-19.
- You tested positive for COVID-19 less than 5 days ago (day 0 is the day your symptoms started or the day your positive test sample was taken if you had no symptoms).
- You had close contact with a person with COVID-19 in the past 5 days and are recommended to quarantine. Get tested at least 5 days after your last close contact. Make sure your test result is negative, and you remain without symptoms before traveling. Properly wear a well-fitting mask when you are around others through day 10. If you are unable to wear a mask, you should not travel during this time.
- Get tested at least 5 days after your last close contact. Make sure your test result is negative, and you remain without symptoms before traveling.
- Properly wear a well-fitting mask when you are around others through day 10. If you are unable to wear a mask, you should not travel during this time.