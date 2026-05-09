CDC: Over 100 people ill with norovirus on Port Canaveral bound cruise ship

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting an outbreak of norovirus aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, which is due to arrive at Port Canaveral on Monday.



According to a CDC report that was issued May 7th, 102 passengers reported being ill along with 13 crew members.

The ship is concluding a 13-day cruise that originated in Port Everglades in Fort. Lauderdale on April 28th, according to the ship's operator, Princess Cruises.



Norovirus symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting.



The CDC says that Princess Cruise Lines and the ship's crew have increased cleaning and disinfection onboard the ship, collected stool specimens from those affected, and isolated ill passengers and crew.



Princess Cruise Lines issued the following statement to FOX 35 Saturday afternoon:



"Princess Cruises can confirm that a limited number of individuals reported mild gastrointestinal illness during the April 28 Caribbean Princess voyage from Port Everglades. We quickly disinfected every area of the ship and added extra sanitizing throughout the voyage. Upon arrival to Port Canaveral on May 11, Caribbean Princess will undergo comprehensive cleaning and disinfection before departing for her next voyage."



A spokesperson for Port Canaveral confirmed the expected arrival of the Carribean Princess at the Port on Monday morning.











