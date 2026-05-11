Cause of death: Delta employee dies on the job in Orlando International Airport crash

The Brief Daniel Maldonado, a Delta Air Lines team member, died on May 7 after an aircraft tug crashed into a jet bridge at Orlando International Airport. The Orlando Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office have both ruled the incident an accidental death, which occurred as Flight 2593 was preparing to deplane late that evening. In response to the tragedy, the IAM Union expressed heartbreak over the loss and called for increased safety measures, noting a concerning rise in serious workplace accidents across the airline industry.



A Delta Air Lines worker who was killed in an incident at Orlando International Airport (MCO) died from multiple blunt impact injuries, the medical examiner’s office confirmed.

Daniel Maldonado, a Delta crew member, died on May 7 after an aircraft tug – used to move planes on the ground – crashed into a jet bridge.

Authorities investigate one dead after aircraft tug vs. jet bridge crash at Orlando International Airport on May 7, 2026. (Source: Scott Endsley).

What caused the crash?

What we know:

Delta Air Lines flight 2593 was preparing to deplane after landing when an aircraft tug crashed into a jet bridge where the plane was parked, officials said. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. May 7. All passengers deplaned through the back of the plane.

As a result of the crash, Daniel Maldonado died.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 that, according to preliminary information, the crash appeared to be accidental, OPD said on May 8.

A medical examiner's office, serving Orange and Osceola counties, confirmed Maldonado's death was ruled as an accident. His cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt impact injuries, the medical examiner's office said.

What we don't know:

It's not known what role Maldonado held within the company. The full medical examiner's report has not been released yet.

How did the crash impact operations?

Following the crash, Delta paused operations while the investigation was underway. Delta had one more scheduled departure from MCO that night, which was canceled.

The investigation took place in an airside terminal, which had minimal impact on airport operations, OPD said.

"The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of a team member while on the job at Orlando International Airport on the evening of May 7," Delta said in a released statement.



"We are focused on extending our full support to family and taking care of our Orlando team during this difficult time. We are working with local authorities as a full investigation gets underway to determine what occurred."

No worker should lose their life while simply trying to earn a living. We extend our deepest condolences to this worker’s family, friends, and coworkers. https://t.co/J5SOtX2mou pic.twitter.com/n4nGJvZboy — IAM Air Transport Territory (@iamairtransport) May 9, 2026

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union responds

Maldonado's death adds to a string of recent aviation safety concerns across the country. From runway incursions in Denver to tragic ground accidents in Orlando, the IAM Union is calling for a renewed focus on workplace safety, stating that "workers are paying the price" for an increase in serious industry accidents.

In a May 8 statement, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union (IAM Union) publicly mourned Maldonado's tragic loss and offered condolences to his family.

In an X post, the union said, "No worker should lose their life while simply trying to earn a living. There have been far too many serious workplace accidents across the airline industry, and workers are paying the price."

IAM represents North America's largest airline union with 60,000 members.

This deadly crash comes after two Air Canada Express pilots were killed after the plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Additionally, two days after Maldonado's death, on May 9, a person walking on the runway at Denver International Airport was hit and killed by a Frontier Airlines jet, FOX News reported.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the person who died a "trespasser" who "deliberately scaled a perimeter fence and ran out onto a runway," Duffy said in an X post.

Preliminary reports show 12 people were hurt and five transported to the hospital in the Denver incident.

No further information has been released regarding the Orlando incident.