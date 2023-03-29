Caught on Camera: Apopka motor sales business targeted by thieves for 9th time, owners say

For what they believe to be the ninth time, the owners of Extreme Motor Sales in Apopka say they’ve been targeted by thieves.

"I saw the glass all over the parking lot, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. They did it again. They broke in again,’" co-owner Heidi Wilson-Drwal told FOX 35 on Wednesday.

This latest break-in happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at their location near SR-436 and South Wekiva Springs Road. Surveillance video shows a group of five people breaking the glass to their front door and pulling out dirt bikes. Once inside, it’s as if they were shopping, not stealing.

"He was sitting on an ATV playing. They weren't running around. They weren't in like any type of rush. They were so relaxed-looking, grabbing goggles," Wilson-Drwal said.

The thieves ended up taking four dirt bikes, among other items, but could only fit one in their car, so they dumped the other three nearby, which Wilson-Drwal was able to recover.

Since the break-in, they’ve fixed the glass doors, but the damage is done.

"I just want to run a business. I don't want to sit and look at my cameras 24/7. I don't want to worry. What next? You know, when are they coming back?" Wilson-Drwal said.

With nearly two dozen cameras, a strong security system, bars on windows, and more upgrades on the way, she says there’s nothing else they can do to protect their business. She has, however, called on her neighbor CVS Pharmacy to keep the outside lights on past closing, so thieves stop breaking in through the fence that connects the two businesses. FOX 35 has reached out to corporate for comment

"It's been really, really hard to maintain business and to have these unexpected losses and costs. It's just really hard and nearly impossible to keep running a business this way," Wilson-Drwal said.

If you have any information about this recent break-in that could help detectives solve the case, give Apokpa Police a call.