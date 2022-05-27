Caught on camera: 3 arrested after using truck to bust open ATM in Orange County, deputies say

Three men were arrested after being caught on security camera stealing from an ATM in Orange County, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

Deontrae Walden, 23, Carlos Reed, Jr., 22, and Wendell Harp, Jr., 23, are facing charges including burglary of a structure, grand theft and criminal mischief.

In a video posted by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Twitter, the three are allegedly seen at the Chase Bank ATM on E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. A white pickup truck is seen backing up close to the ATM with what appears to be a rope tied to the back of it and to the cash machine.

Moments later, the truck pulls forward and the ATM busts open. A person in a hoodie is then seen running away carrying several packages. Walden, Reed, and Harp were identified as the men behind the brazen crime and arrested, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, the three are suspected of similar crimes in other areas of Florida.