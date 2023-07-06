Florida man arrested in fatal Volusia County New Year's Eve crash, deputies say

article

A 24-year-old man was arrested for his role in a New Year's Eve Deltona crash that left one person dead, deputies said.

Jeremy Deon Franklin, 36, of Casselberry was arrested in Deltona and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter after he reportedly crashed into another man on New Year's Eve in 2022.

Deputies said the incident happened on December 31, 2022, shortly after midnight when Franklin's car was observed traveling north in the 400 block of Howland Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

As Franklin was preparing to enter the intersection of Howland and Fort Smith Boulevard, a second car was driving southbound and began turning left toward Fort Smith when it was struck by Franklin's car at the intersection.

The driver who was struck was identified as Brandon Morales who died at the scene.

Upon impact, Franklin's car hit a concrete curb, striking a concrete pole before coming to a rest.

Franklin was critically injured and taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Witnesses on the scene of the crash provided aid to both men until emergency crews arrived.