Casino games in Florida could now include craps, roulette and sports betting

The Seminole Tribe of Florida is moving forward with plans to expand casino games based on the Gaming Compact signed and approved by the Tribe and the State of Florida in 2021.

The "new area in Florida gaming" with star-studded celebrations in December will feature the launch of craps, roulette and sports betting at all six Seminole Casinos.

"The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s new initiative will create jobs, increase tourism, and provide billions in added revenue for our state," Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Craps, roulette and sports betting will launch to the community on Thursday, Dec. 7 at all three of the Seminole casinos in south Florida.