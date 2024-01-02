'Black Panther' actress Carrie Bernans says she's victim of Midtown New Year's hit-and-run

article

Warning: This post contains graphic imagery.

"Black Panther" actress and stuntperson Carrie Bernans, 29, said she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash that left at least 8 people, including 3 police officers, hurt Midtown Manhattan on New Year's Day.

According to an Instagram post on her account @carriebernans, Bernans was with a friend near West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue when a driver hit a food truck, and she was knocked unconscious.

FOX 5 NY reported Monday that the suspect had hit a food truck, leading it to topple onto a woman and pinning her underneath.

In the post, "The Color Purple" performer is seen with significant damage to her teeth and mouth as well as her face.

In the caption of the post, her mother said Bernans had "a few broken bones, fractures and chipped teeth" but that she was thankful she was alive.

In the incident on Monday, FOX 5 NY reported that police responded to a call around 1:34 a.m. about a dispute. When police attempted to intervene, the suspect got into his black SUV and drove off, damaging several NYPD vehicles.

Featured article

The suspect was finally caught and apprehended at West 34th Street and 9th Avenue. He was hospitalized, and charges against him are pending.

A total of six civilians were reportedly injured. Three NYPD officers were also injured, but only one went to the hospital.

"Thank you all so much," Bernans said in a video posted to her Instagram story Tuesday. "My mom’s said you all have been calling and sending messages and texts … I know I’m strong, I’m going to be OK. It still sucks, it hurts but this setback will be a setup."