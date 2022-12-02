Carnival's Liberty cruise ship delayed because of unfavorable weather

article

Carnival's Liberty cruise ship has been delayed and will return to Port Canaveral on Friday hours later than expected, the cruise line said.

In a statement, Carnival said "unfavorable weather conditions delayed Carnival Liberty's return to Port Canaveral this morning." The ship is now expected to arrive at Port Canaveral at 3:30 p.m.

Because of that, the cruise ship will also depart later than anticipated for its next voyage to the Bahamas. Passengers departing on Liberty's Friday cruise should now arrive to Port Canaveral at 6:30 p.m., Carnival said. The cruise was initially scheduled to depart at 3:30 p.m., according to an online itinerary.

In a tweet, Port Canaveral said Terminal 3 and its parking garage would not open until 1 p.m. because of the delay.