Carnival requiring COVID test for vaccinated guests 2 days prior to sailing

Carnival Cruise Line has updated its safety protocols for guests wishing to sail on its ships.

Starting September 12, 2021, the cruise line will require pre-cruise COVID-19 testing for vaccinated guests to be taken within two days prior to the sailing date.

"If the sailing is on Saturday, the test may be taken on Thursday and Friday, and as late as Saturday, if you are guaranteed to receive your results in time for check-in."

The cruise line says they are doing this in accordance with CDC recommendations.

Proof of vaccination, as follows, will be required at the terminal in advance of boarding:

Original vaccination record issued by the country’s health authority that administered the vaccination

A digital COVID-19 Certificate (QR code acceptable), a record of COVID-19 vaccination from a healthcare provider (original digital email accepted), a personal electronic health record or government Immunization Information System record is also acceptable

The name and birth date on the vaccination record must match the guest’s travel documents and show the guest is fully vaccinated.

For sailings departing through September 12, 2021, fully vaccinated guests must also present the negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within three days prior to embarkation.