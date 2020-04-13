Carnival Cruise Line cancels cruises out of North America until June 26 as coronavirus pandemic continues

article

Carnival Cruise Line announced on Monday that they are canceling even more cruises as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

They said that cruises out of North America are now canceled through June 26, with operations planned to resume on June 27, 2020.

With Carnival Cruise Line offices being closed, customer service is taking calls from homes. They ask that customers remain patient as they experience technology limitations, which impact their productivity and level of support.

All impacted travelers have reportedly received an email from either Carnival directly or Travel Advisor. Directions to claim your cancelation offer or refund is in the email. The quickest way to make this claim is by using the link in the email, they added.

"Carnival Cruise Line shares the global priorities of health and safety for all. We will use this extended pause to continue to take care of the crew that remains on board and continue to bring non-essential crew home," Carnival stated in a news release. "We are actively engaged with the industry and our stakeholders on additional protocols that we will be implementing when we resume service. We are dedicated to maintaining confidence in our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve."

They added that "we appreciate the patience of our guests and travel advisors during this unprecedented time. And we are touched by the many expressions of support for our cruise line and the genuine concern for our onboard team members whose dedication to our guests is the basis for our loyal fan base."

