CARES portal to reopen for Orange County residents wanting $1,000 stimulus checks

Orange County residents needing some financial help during the coronavirus pandemic will be able to try again on Monday, June 22, to apply for a $1,000 stimulus check.

The Orange CARES portal will open at 8 a.m. The system will only allow 20,000 users to access the website and submit their documentation before closing temporarily for processing.

The new program is making $36.5 million worth of one-time $1,000 payments available to eligible Orange County residents.

In order to process applications faster, the $1,000 payments will go directly to the resident instead of the corresponding vendor. In addition, Orange County has also cut down on the number of documents necessary to register for the money.

Applicants are urged to have all their paperwork ready before trying to register.

If you cannot apply on Monday, Orange County says there will be more opportunities later.

To apply, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.