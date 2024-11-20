Car crashes into 55+ community building in St. Cloud Tuesday evening

article

A two-vehicle crash ended with a minivan crashing into the office building of a 55 and older community in St. Cloud Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the crash was between a minivan and a sedan and after the two vehicles collided, the minivan continued moving until striking the office building at 55 and older community called The Mark.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

St. Cloud Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and were able to free the driver of the minivan who was unable to get out of the car due to it being lodged in the building.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.