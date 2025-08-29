Cape Canaveral installs reef arches to protect wastewater plant from storm surge, erosion

The Brief The City of Cape Canaveral just installed new concrete reefs to stabilize the shoreline near the city’s wastewater plant. The crucial infrastructure sits on the Indian River Lagoon and has been damaged by storms in the past. The new technology is somewhat new and is known as sustainable storm protection.



Cape Canaveral has installed massive reef arches along the Indian River Lagoon shoreline in an effort to protect the city’s wastewater treatment plant from storm surge and coastal erosion.

What are reef arches?

Eplainer:

Reef arches are concrete structures with holes in them to not only help stop erosion but also promote plant growth and provide shelter for sea life. The structures weigh more than 1,000 pounds and act as a wave break to lessen the intensity of waves hitting the shoreline and causing erosion.

The city purchased 10 arches for $20,000 and placed them right off the shore in the Indian River Lagoon. Once the arches are in the water, crews don’t have to do a lot of maintenance. They are self-sustainable and more eco-friendly than sea walls because they aren’t as invasive to the environment.

Where are the reef arches?

Cape Canaveral placed the arches in the lagoon right next to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The facility has been damaged over the years during hurricanes, and officials say investing in coastal protection now will save taxpayers millions by preventing a sewage disaster at the plant.

What they're saying:

City officials say this is a proactive way to protect important city resources from natural disasters.

"They’re acting as these tiny habitats for marine life. They’re perforated so sunlight can reach the bottom of the lagoon and encourage seagrass growth. Fish can hide out in the crevices, and mangroves can even grow up through them," said Zachary Eichholz who’s the Chief Resilience Manager for the City of Cape Canaveral.

We are so excited to at the plant to have some extra stabilization," said Jessica Erdman who’s the Deputy Director for Public Works Services at the city.

What's next:

The arches were recently installed, and the city is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to look into other long-term shore stabilization at the plant across the entire waterfront facility.

