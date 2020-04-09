Candidates file for Stone, Hogan Johnson seats

article

With Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, facing term limits this year, a Democratic candidate has emerged to try to replace him.

Morriston Democrat Barbara Byram opened a campaign account this week to run in House District 22, which is made up of Levy County and part of Marion County, according to the state Division of Elections website. Also in the race are Republicans Joe Harding and Floyd Russell Randall.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Florida, Rep. Delores Hogan Johnson, D-Fort Pierce, has drawn a third Republican challenger in St. Lucie County’s House District 84, according to the Division of Elections website. Fort Pierce Republican Dana Trabulsy opened an account this week, joining fellow Republicans Michael David Taylor and Eileen Vargas in the race.