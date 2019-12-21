Canaveral Port Authority workers help assemble bikes for kids

Canaveral Port Authority partnered with Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps Reserve this Christmas season, donating dozens of unwrapped toys for children.

But when Toys for Tots North Brevard organizers issued a special request for new bicycles with helmets for needy youngsters, 255 Canaveral Port Authority employees answered the call and a personal challenge from Port Director and CEO Capt. John Murray, donating toys and 37 bicycles with helmets and locks to help brighten the holidays for kids and teens, according to a news release.

Port personnel, aka "elves", even assembled 16 of the bikes at the CPA’s Central Warehouse.

A caravan of port trucks decorated for the holidays transported the bicycles and toys to a Toys For Tots collection facility in North Brevard on Thursday.



The toy distribution is scheduled for Sunday.