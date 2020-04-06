Can pets get COVID-19? Vets say there's no evidence yet

The cases of COVID-19 are growing every day.

Little is known about the virus, and therefore, it’s unclear exactly how it spreads.

It’s not yet known if pets can even get sick with the virus.

The CDC is aware of a very small number of pets outside the U.S. reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

But to date, there’s no evidence that companion animals can spread the virus to people or vice versa.

In fact, that first case of an animal testing positive for COVID-19 in this country is a tiger in New York City.

“We don’t know right now whether or not our pets our susceptible. Theres no evidence in the U.S.," said Dr. Nichole Crainick.

Advertisement

She is the medical director at Lake Emma Animal Hospital in Lake Mary.

She spoke to FOX 35 News on Monday via zoom because right now her hospital is more like a drive-thru.

Pet owners pull up into curbside checkpoints, vets walk outside to pick up the dog or cat and then FaceTime the owner from inside.

“It’s been a challenge to figure out how to figure out how to navigate this new world,” she said.

One challenge they haven’t faced yet is pets with coronavirus.

Soon, pet owners can have the option of using a program similar to tela-doc for their pets.

While masks work for people outside the home, there is no such thing as pet face masks.

Dr. Crainick said that if a dog or cat came down with coronavirus, the symptoms would be similar to a human.

Symptoms include cough, fever and exhaustion.

“Sensitivities to viruses are different between species, so it may be that dogs just aren’t susceptible to this disease as far as cats, we don’t know as of yet.” Dr. Crainick said.

If you get sick with COVID-19, stay away from your pets.

When you’re around them, wear a mask or find someone else to watch them.