California man accused of solicitation of Florida child through Roblox, authorities say

The Brief A two-year investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a California man accused of soliciting a child online. Authorities say 20-year-old Brandon Rodriguez-Silva met the victim through the gaming platform Roblox and requested explicit photos. He is being held in California without bond and will be extradited to Florida to face charges.



A California man accused of attempting to solicit a child he met online has been arrested following a two-year investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), authorities said.

The case began in June 2023 when a Palm Coast parent discovered inappropriate and sexually explicit conversations on their child’s iPad.

What we know:

Authorities said those alleged inappropriate and sexually explicit conversations were with a man later identified as 20-year-old Brandon Rodriguez-Silva of San Jose, California.

Investigators say Rodriguez-Silva met the victim through the gaming platform Roblox before moving their conversations to Discord and then text messages, where he allegedly requested explicit photos.

Detectives from FCSO’s Cyber Crimes and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit identified Rodriguez-Silva in collaboration with the San Jose Police Department.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

On Nov. 5, 2025, U.S. Marshals arrested him in California on charges of transmitting material harmful to minors and soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed how many victims may have been involved or whether additional charges could be filed. It also remains unclear when Rodriguez-Silva will be extradited to Flagler County or when he will make his first court appearance. I

The backstory:

The case began after a parent contacted law enforcement upon discovering inappropriate messages on their child’s device in June 2023.

Deputies found that the child had met the suspect through Roblox, a popular online gaming platform frequently used by minors.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The suspect, using the name "Brandon," claimed to be 18 years old and from California. Although no nude photos were exchanged, deputies determined the suspect had requested explicit images and engaged in sexually explicit messaging with the child.

The case was later escalated to FCSO’s Major Case Unit in late 2024, which partnered with the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC Division to confirm Rodriguez-Silva’s identity. After a lengthy coordination process, law enforcement secured a nationwide extradition warrant that led to his arrest in November 2025.

What's next:

He is currently being held without bond at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, awaiting extradition to Florida.