Cab driver robbed, shot in Cocoa, police say

Eyewitnesses say a cab driver was robbed and shot in Cocoa on Thursday night.

They say the cab driver crashed into a yard on Kensington Drive.

A neighbor who preferred to be off-camera says she was inside her house watching a movie when she heard loud noises outside.

"The police and EMTs were assisting the man on the ground. They said they thought it was a robbery gone wrong with the taxi and the taxi driver was shot," she said.

She says this is the second incident this week.

Police said a woman delivering a pizza was also robbed in front of their home.

That victim was not hurt.

The neighbors think the incidents could be related, but police are not confirming that.

Advertisement

"We are going to get cameras and keep an eye out and stuff. We are not going to let the kids out or anything. We are definitely on edge for right now. We are hoping they catch them, a woman said.