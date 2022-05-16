Bus drivers needed: Osceola School District looking to hire drivers, bus attendants

The Osceola School District is looking to hire more than 40 bus drivers and 140 bus attendants for the next school year.

A job fair will be held on Tuesday, May 17, from 8 a.m. - to noon at 401 Simpson Road in Kissimmee, Florida.

Applicants do not have to have their commercial driver's license (CDL) prior to applying, as training to get certified will be provided, a news release said. Those who already have their CDL will have a shorter training process.

Those interested can apply online at jobs.osceolaschools.net. Applicants will need to provide a valid driver's license, social security card, and three years of driving records.