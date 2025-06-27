Burst pipe at Orlando apartment complex floods more than 20 units, officials say

The Brief A pipe bust on Thursday morning at an Orlando apartment complex. At least 24 units were affected and evacuated. Authorities said the residents that had to be evacuated are currently being relocated to various hotels.



At least 24 units were evacuated on Friday morning after a pipe burst at an Orlando apartment complex, officials say.

What we know:

The Orlando Fire Department said it responded around 6:15 a.m. on Friday to the 500 block of Delaney Ave., which is located in Downtown Orlando.

Officials said a pipe burst at the Kinneret Apartments, which is a senior living facility with 15 stories.

First responders said the burst pipe in building 2 on the fourth floor caused flooding from the fourth floor down.

Investigators said at least 24 units were affected and evacuated.

At least eight fire engines responded to the scene, which remains very active.

What's next:

Fire Chief Charlie Salazar said a plumbing company is currently at the apartment complex, and he believes they may be able to repair the pipe within a few hours.

Salazar also said the elevator at the complex is out of service, which may take a more extensive amount of time to fix.

The residents that had to be evacuated are currently being relocated to various hotels.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Delaney Avenue at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities said it's currently unclear what caused the pipe to burst.

FOX 35 is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

