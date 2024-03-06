Burger King restaurant catches fire in Orange County

A fire caused significant damage at a Burger King restaurant in Orange County early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to the blaze on S John Young Parkway shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said flames were seen coming from the roof of the building when crews arrived.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

The restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the fire.