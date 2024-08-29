Bullets hit Florida home near gun range, causing $14k in damages

More bullets are hitting people’s homes in Flagler County.

After seeing a FOX 35 report on a couple that was arrested for shooting and damaging a neighbor’s property, a viewer says he is dealing with the same problem.

Don Barwick is a lifelong Florida resident and proud supporter of the Second Amendment. He said he never thought he would have to deal with bullets hitting his home.

"We went out to Biketoberfest in Daytona and came back to the holes in our master bathroom," he said.

It happened in October 2023.

Barwick said, "[Bullets] hit a door frame, bounced off that door frame, hit the door, and dropped right on the floor."

Bullets also hit his horse trailer, he said. Barwick and his wife Dawn owned four horses at the time of the shooting. He said those horses were standing in the fenced-in yard behind the trailer, and miraculously, bullets missed them.

Fearing for his family’s safety, he filed a report. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it was one of the neighbors who fired shots that hit his home. That report also noted another neighbor "sustained a damaged windshield from gunfire" to his classic Ford Mustang.

The report says that target practice is to blame for the rogue bullets. Charges were filed but ultimately dropped. Barwick is left with having to pay $14,000 to repair damages to his property, he said.

Florida Statute 790.15 prohibits firing a gun in public, on a paved public road, over occupied premises, and on private property in a reckless or negligent manner.

"People don't realize that once the bullet leaves the barrel, you own that bullet. You're entitled to use your own property and shoot practice. I'm in favor of practicing. Practice makes perfect, but, within reasonable boundaries," said Gunnar Farias. He is the owner of Tower Guns and Training.

"Somebody could have lost their life; we could've lost one of our animals or dogs," Barwick said.

