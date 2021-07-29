Building of new O-Town West destination causing lots of buzz in Dr. Phillips

A new shopping, dining, and entertainment destination called O-Town West is causing lots of excitement in the Dr. Phillips area of Southwest Orlando.

The openings of White Castle and Portillo’s are just the beginning said developer Chuck Whittall, president Unicorp National Developments, Inc. He explained that the 350 acres that surround those two restaurants will be the next big destination, featuring restaurants, retail and luxury living.

"We’re gonna have a hotel there. We’ve got 1,300-1,400 apartments. We’re building high-end apartments," Whittall added. "Lots of restaurants, retail businesses."

Places like Wawa, Flippers, Jersey Mikes, Cold Stone Ice Cream, and Publix will be built. Even Marriott Vacations Corp. will be opening its headquarters here.

"I think it’s going to be a new destination for the SW side of town. That’s why we branded it O-Town," Whittal said.

"It’s interesting because every time we come here there’s all new stuff that’s being built," said Ocala resident Joan Kohl.

The land off Daryl Carter Parkway and Palm Parkway is located by a new high school and middle school. It’s one mile away from the upcoming Interstate 4 interchange to be built in 2022.

"The market’s growing. The I-4 expansion was in process. They’re putting in a new interchange in – we believe it’s going to be successful from locals because Daryl Carter Parkway goes into the neighborhoods. We feel it's the exit before Disney so it’s going to do well with tourists." Whittall said, adding that it will also create thousands of jobs, at all levels.

