Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearances around Florida next month

They've been a symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, appearing in some of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials ever. Now you'll get a chance to meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales when they make stops throughout Florida next month!

According to their hitch schedule, the Clydesdales will be making appearances in the following cities:

Fort Myers: Feb. 29 through March 3

Daytona Beach: March 6-14

Jupiter: March 18-22

Tampa: March 25-29

Locations and times for the meet-and-greet's have not been released. The list will be updated as information is provided.

During past appearances, the eight-horse team has been harnessed and then hitched to the famous Red Beer Wagon.

