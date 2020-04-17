Buddhist monks deliver masks to first responders
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of first responders around Orange County are getting masks, thanks to the Asian American Community in Central Florida.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, emergency operations and Orlando Police Department got a special delivery of masks from Buddhist monks at Guang Ming Temple.
Coordinators say, so far, they’ve donated 4,000 masks.
The temple donated material for the masks.
Coordinators say people from the Vietnamese community then sewed the masks.